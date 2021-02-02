Australian fury as Rita Ora allowed in country before stranded Australians

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Australian opposition has reacted angrily to news that popular British star Rita Ora was allowed in the country before some 40,000 Australians who are currently stranded around the globe.

Rita Ora had made the headlines for hosting a party in London in violation of lockdown rules. The star arrived in Sydney, where she will quarantine for two weeks before filming for her role in The Voice.

The opposition home affairs spokeswoman, Kristina Keneally, said Ora’s hotel spot meant her quarantine was at the expense of Australians desperately seeking to return home.

“It’s another example of Scott Morrison leaving Australians behind,” Keneally said. “There are still 40,000 Australians stranded overseas. Every celebrity who takes up a place in quarantine is a place denied to a stranded Australian,” she said.

Reports of celebrities, including Matt Damon and Miranda Kerr, being granted permission to isolate in self-organised private residences to avoid Australia’s strict hotel quarantine regime have generated backlash within the country.

