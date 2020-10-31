Australia’s Labor Party on track to win Queensland vote

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
The Labor Party in Australia’s Queensland state was on track on Saturday to retain power in an election overshadowed by COVID-19, with voters approving the strict measures that put the state at odds with the national government.
Final results were expected late into Saturday night, but a partial count showed Labor was polling well at a primary vote of 40.8% with the Liberal National Party on 34.2%, according to the Electoral Commission of Queensland.
“The early numbers are strong, but it’s a little early to call,” Wayne Swan, the president of the Australian Labor Party said, according to local media.
Annastacia Palaszczuk, the premier of the country’s third-most populous state, has adopted stringent anti-virus controls, including the closure of state borders, causing friction with Prime Minister Scott Morrison who wants internal borders open to boost an economic recovery.
Morrison, leader of the centre-right Liberal Party, on Saturday backed Palaszczuk’s opponent Deb Frecklington, leader of the Liberal National Party of Queensland.