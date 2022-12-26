Australia’s tourism body wants to lift working holiday visa age limit to 50

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Australia’s peak tourism body wants the working holiday visa age cut-off to be lifted to provide a wider range of skilled workers and professionals.

The federal government is conducting a migration review to find ways of addressing worker shortages across Australia.

Popular with backpacker tourists, the working holiday visa is only eligible for people 35 years and under.

But Tourism and Transport Forum Australia chief executive, Margy Osmond, said Australia could get more benefits out of the program by lifting age eligibility rules to 50.

The immigration minister, Andrew Giles, said the government had slashed the visa backlog ahead of the summer holidays.

Each working holiday visa was prioritised and finalised in less than one day, with 120,000 offshore backpackers approved ahead of Christmas.

