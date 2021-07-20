Australia’s Victoria extends COVID-19 lockdown by seven days

Reading Time: < 1 minute

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s Victoria state extended its COVID-19 lockdown by seven days until July 27 as officials sought more time to quell an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant that has now reached more than 80 cases in a week.

A five-day snap lockdown was imposed in Victoria last week, restricting the state’s near seven million residents to their homes after a growing number of new infections were traced back to large gatherings, including a rugby match between Australia and France.

The tough curbs had been due to end midnight on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)