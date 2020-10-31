Austria readies new restriction measures

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Austria’s daily tally of new coronavirus cases stood at 5,349, data from the government showed on Saturday, as it prepares to announce new measures aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.
Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who has said hospitals would be stretched beyond capacity at around 6,000 daily infections, has said an economically damaging second lockdown would be a last resort, but Austrian media reported tough measures were in the works.