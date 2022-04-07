Austria says it is expelling four Russian diplomats

VIENNA, April 7 (Reuters) – Austria
is expelling four Russian diplomats for acting in a way incompatible
with their diplomatic status, a spokeswoman for its foreign minister
said on Thursday, joining a group of European Union countries that have
taken similar action this week.
Unlike those other EU countries,
which include France, Italy and Germany, the spokesperson for Alexander
Schallenberg did not say the move was because of Russian forces’ actions
in Ukraine. The three diplomats working at Russia’s embassy and one
based in Salzburg must leave the country by April 12, she said.