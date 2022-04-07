Austria says it is expelling four Russian diplomats

– Austria

is expelling four Russian diplomats for acting in a way incompatible

with their diplomatic status, a spokeswoman for its foreign minister

said on Thursday, joining a group of European Union countries that have

taken similar action this week.

Unlike those other EU countries,

which include France, Italy and Germany, the spokesperson for Alexander

Schallenberg did not say the move was because of Russian forces’ actions

in Ukraine. The three diplomats working at Russia’s embassy and one

based in Salzburg must leave the country by April 12, she said.