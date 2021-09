Reading Time: < 1 minute

Austrian unemployment eased in August compared with a year earlier amid a “positive and unexpectedly fast” improvement in the job market, Labour Minister Martin Kocher said.

At the end of last month roughly 286,000 people were registered as unemployed, a fall of 85,000 compared with a year earlier, while 61,000 people were in training, he told a news conference. He did not provide an unemployment rate.