Autopsy finds no sign of a link between the death of teacher in Piemonte and the AstraZeneca vaccination

ANSA – Sandro Tognatti, a 57-year-old teacher who passed away on Sunday less than 24 hours after having the first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, seems to have died due to a sudden heart problem, according to the initial findings of an autopsy, sources said on Tuesday.



No sign of a link between the death and the vaccination was found, the sources said.



The case of Tognatti led the northern region of Piedmont to suspend use of one batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine and these doses were seized on Monday in relation to a criminal probe.



Italy suspended all vaccinations with the AstraZeneca vaccine later on Monday along with several other EU countries, pending confirmation from the European Medicines Agency that it is safe, amid fears it is linked to blood clots.



Italian medicines agency AIFA had suspended use of a separate AstraZeneca batch last week following the deaths in Sicily of a Navy serviceman and a policeman after they had been vaccinated.

