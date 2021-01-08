Average of 45 earthquakes a day in Italy in 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

On average 45 per day, approximately one every half hour, were the earthquakes recorded in 2020 by the Ingv, the national seismic network on the Italian territory and in the surrounding areas.

The total number is 16,597, similar to that of the previous year. This was announced by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv).

“Despite the serious health crisis, the seismic surveillance carried out by the Ingv in 2020 did not stop even for a second”, underlines the president of the Ingv, Carlo Doglioni.

Sardinia, explains the Ingv, is confirmed as the Italian region with the lowest number of earthquakes, just 4 in all of 2020, also counting the marine areas around the island.

The first earthquake of 2020 occurred on January 1, 2020 in Sefro (Macerata), only a minute and a half after the stroke of midnight. The last, however, is on 31 December 2020 at 23:41 in Ragalna (Catania), both with a magnitude lower than 2.0.

For Maurizio Pignone, Ingv geologist, “almost 90% of the earthquakes located in Italy in 2020 had a magnitude of less than 2.0 and, probably, was not felt by the population, apart from those with a very superficial hypocenter and close to areas inhabited, as in the volcanic areas of Campania. Most of the earthquakes – he concludes – are linked to seismic sequences that occurred in Italy in 2020. Others, on the other hand, are considered isolated events, such as the earthquake in Milan on December 17, of magnitude 3.8 ”.

Main Photo: View of damage to a house after an earthquake in Gela, Sicily island, southern Italy, 22 December 2020. EPA-EFE/ANSA

Read more via ANSA

Like this: Like Loading...