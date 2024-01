Reading Time: < 1 minute

MOSCOW, Jan 11 (Reuters) – Azerbaijan exported 11.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas to Europe in 2023, energy minister Parviz Shahbazov said on social media platform X on Thursday.

The country’s total oil exports in 2023 were 25.2 million metric tons, with annual output of 30.2 million tons, Shahbazov added.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group