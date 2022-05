Reading Time: < 1 minute

May 5 (Reuters) – Azerbaijan expects its gas deliveries to Europe to exceed 10 billion cubic metres (bcm) by the end of 2022, the energy ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

“At the current rate of export, our gas supplies to Europe are expected to exceed 10 billion cubic metres by the end of the year,” the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)

Photo – Oil pumps in Baku, Azerbaijan. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT