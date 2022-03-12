Azerbaijan prepared to increase gas supplies to neighbours – energy ministry

Reading Time: < 1 minute

March 12 (Reuters) – Azerbaijan is prepared to increase its supplies of gas to neighbouring countries if needed, but supplying to Europe would require more planning, Azerbaijan’s energy minister told a diplomatic forum in Antalya, Turkey, on Saturday, according to Russia’s RIA news agency.

Azerbaijan does not currently have the capacity to increase gas production or exports substantially, but the minister, Parviz Shakhbazov, said: “We have reserves that, under certain conditions, given investment, can be exploited for the next 100 years.”

Photo – Oil pumps in Baku. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT