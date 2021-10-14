Azerbaijan to boost gas supplies to Europe, Turkey in 2022 -TASS

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Azerbaijan plans to boost natural gas supplies to Europe and Turkey to 16 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2022, the TASS news agency cited Azerbaijan’s energy minister as saying on Thursday.

Azerbaijan has agreed to increase natural gas supplies to Turkey by 3.5 bcm to 9.5 bcm from 2023, the Interfax news agency cited the official as saying.

Azerbaijan expects to produce 43 billion cubic metres of natural gas in 2022, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov told Reuters in Moscow on Thursday.

Russian gas producer Gazprom will supply up to 5 million cubic metres per day this winter as part of swap operations, he said.

Photo – The sun rises behind the oil derricks on the Caspian Sea near Baku, Azerbaijan, Friday. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY