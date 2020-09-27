Azerbaijan’s Aliyev: Solving issue ‘is our national task’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev says his country wants a complete resolution over the disputed region.

“The problem of Nagorno-Karabakh is our national task… The solution is our historical mission”, he said according to the Azerbaijani agency turan.az.

The people should be satisfied with the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Aliyev said.

“I have said several times that we do not need an imperfect solution of this question, this conflict,” he said.

“We will never allow the establishment of a second so-called Armenian state on Azerbaijani soil.

Like this: Like Loading...