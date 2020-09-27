Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan’s Aliyev: Solving issue ‘is our national task’

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev says his country wants a complete resolution over the disputed region.

“The problem of Nagorno-Karabakh is our national task… The solution is our historical mission”, he said according to the Azerbaijani agency turan.az.

The people should be satisfied with the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Aliyev said.

“I have said several times that we do not need an imperfect solution of this question, this conflict,” he said.

“We will never allow the establishment of a second so-called Armenian state on Azerbaijani soil.
%d bloggers like this: