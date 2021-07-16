Azerbaijan’s January-June oil output falls to 17.2 mln tonnes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Azerbaijan’s oil and gas condensate output fell to 17.2 million tonnes in the January-June period, from 17.9 million tonnes a year earlier, the State Statistics Committee said, amid a global deal to curb production.

Natural gas output rose to 20.35 billion cubic metres (bcm) from 19.4 bcm in the first half of last year.

Azeri oil exports through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline via Georgia and Turkey fell by 11% on a year-on-year basis to 13.1 million tonnes in the first six months of the year, the committee said.

The BTC pipeline is used to export oil from the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli oilfields operated by BP.

Azerbaijan’s oil exports in the first six months of the year totalled 17.5 million tonnes, about 74.9% of which was shipped via the BTC pipeline.

The volume of transit oil through the BTC fell to 1.6 million tonnes in the January-June period, down from 2.1 million tonnes a year earlier.

Photo: EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY