Azerbaijan’s SOCAR to resume oil flows via Baku-Novorossiisk link in Feb

Azerbaijan’s SOCAR plans to pump 85,000 tonnes of oil via the Baku-Novorossiisk pipeline in February, a spokesman said on Thursday, after a pause in January.

The state-controlled energy company added that it also seeks to ship the same amount of oil to the Russian Black Sea port in March.

SOCAR has signed an agreement with Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft for oil exports via the link of 1 million tonnes in 2021.

Last year, shipments through the pipeline fell to 585,000 tonnes from 824,400 tonnes in 2019.

