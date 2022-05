Reading Time: < 1 minute

May 11 (Reuters) – Azerbaijan’s Azeri BTC crude oil exports from Turkey’s Ceyhan port set at 16.63 million barrels in June compared to 17.24 million barrels in May, according to the schedule seen by Reuters.

On a daily basis loadings of the grade will be just 0.3% lower in June compared with May level due to shorter month, Reuters calculations showed.

Photo – Two sailors walk in front of the oil derricks on the Caspian Sea near Baku, Azerbaijan. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY