Babies born to vaccinated moms have COVID-fighting antibodies – Israeli Study

Times of Israel reports that a study has shown that when pregnant women get COVID vaccines, their babies are born with ready-made COVID-fighting antibodies.

The report refers to a study by a team at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem checked blood from the umbilical cords of 40 newborns, which is the same as the baby’s blood, and found that all had a strong supply of antibodies — just like their mothers who had been vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech shots.

This is believed to be the largest study of its kind.

“This is an important finding that is reassuring, suggesting that vaccinated mothers pass COVID-19 protection to their babies before they are born,” Prof. Dana Wolf, head of Hadassah’s virology department, told The Times of Israel.

