Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Corporate Dispatch, Food

Baci Perugina goes gold in a salted-caramel version

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Baci Perugina announced the introduction of a new limited edition version, a salted-caramel one. The novelty (by Perugina-Nestlè) will be distributed from next month, and has been launched a bit quietly with an anticipation in some single-brand stores of the chocolate brand, in Italy.

The new version of the Bacio, filled with gianduia milk chocolate and chopped hazelnuts, on the outside is characterized by milk chocolate with salted caramel.

or now it is a limited edition, as explained by Nestlè which prepares a targeted communication plan and an important launch. The newcomer of the Bacio line is a way to revive the market, even if the limited edition quantities do not have important implications in terms of employment, as we learn from trade union sources.

In the meantime, the brand demonstrates once again its capacity for innovation: this is the sixth version of the Kiss. Any positive impact on production and therefore on employment of the San Sisto factory will depend on the market response.

Corriere Dell Umbria

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: