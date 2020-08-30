Baci Perugina goes gold in a salted-caramel version

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Baci Perugina announced the introduction of a new limited edition version, a salted-caramel one. The novelty (by Perugina-Nestlè) will be distributed from next month, and has been launched a bit quietly with an anticipation in some single-brand stores of the chocolate brand, in Italy.

The new version of the Bacio, filled with gianduia milk chocolate and chopped hazelnuts, on the outside is characterized by milk chocolate with salted caramel.

or now it is a limited edition, as explained by Nestlè which prepares a targeted communication plan and an important launch. The newcomer of the Bacio line is a way to revive the market, even if the limited edition quantities do not have important implications in terms of employment, as we learn from trade union sources.

In the meantime, the brand demonstrates once again its capacity for innovation: this is the sixth version of the Kiss. Any positive impact on production and therefore on employment of the San Sisto factory will depend on the market response.

Corriere Dell Umbria

