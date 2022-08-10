Bad-weather alert issued for the centre and south of Italy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A bad-weather alert is in force in seven regions in the centre and south of Italy Wednesday as thunderstorms and ‘water bombs’ continue to break the sticky ‘afa’ African heat across the country.

The regions are Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Lazio, Molise, Puglia and Sicily.

Torrential rain has caused huge mudslides and damage in Campania while two people drowned in a flooded canal near Padua.

The damage was particularly severe at Monteforte near Avellino south of Naples.

Farm group Coldiretti said there had been 1,140 extreme weather events in Italy’s hottest ever summer this year.

Forecasters are calling for further storms this week and then the arrival of the latest heat wave in a summer full of them.

Via Ansa