Bahrain grants emergency-use authorisation for Pfizer coronavirus vaccine

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
The island kingdom of Bahrain has become the second nation in the world after the UK to grant an emergency-use authorisation for the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.
“Bahrain has approved the of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine that will be used for high-risk groups,” Bahrain’s National Health Regulatory Authority said. It is unclear how many doses have been purchased, or how soon vaccinations will begin.
Bahrain has reported more than 87,000 cases and almost 350 deaths.
Main Photo: (FILE) – An undated handout made available by the German pharmaceutical company Biontech shows a hand holding an ampule with BNT162b2, the mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19, in Mainz, Germany. EPA-EFE/BIONTECH SE