Bahrain grants emergency-use authorisation for Pfizer coronavirus vaccine

The island kingdom of Bahrain has become the second nation in the world after the UK to grant an emergency-use authorisation for the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

“Bahrain has approved the of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine that will be used for high-risk groups,” Bahrain’s National Health Regulatory Authority said. It is unclear how many doses have been purchased, or how soon vaccinations will begin.

Bahrain has reported more than 87,000 cases and almost 350 deaths.

Main Photo: (FILE) – An undated handout made available by the German pharmaceutical company Biontech shows a hand holding an ampule with BNT162b2, the mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19, in Mainz, Germany. EPA-EFE/BIONTECH SE

