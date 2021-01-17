Bakeries in Tripoli shut down due to increase in prices of ingredients

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Libya Observer – The general syndicate of bakers and bakeries in Tripoli shut down all bakeries in the city starting Saturday due to increased prices of bread ingredients.

The head of the syndicate, Kharis Mohammad, said after a meeting held Saturday to discuss the increased prices and the state authorities’ orders that compel bakeries to sell bread with non-increased prices.

Many bakeries closed Saturday in Tripoli, which was justified by the head of the syndicate, saying the closure took place after bakers were obliged to sell bread with new prices “Three bread pieces for one Libyan dinar”, and added that the increased prices of flour is linked to lack of supply by the mills’ company.

“The prices of wheat increased globally by 40% and the new exchange rate of the Libyan dinar to US dollar didn’t exclude our sector.” The head of the syndicate indicated, expressing fears that bakeries will experience awful conditions in the coming period of state authorities didn’t resolve the problem.

He also presented the authorities with a number of solutions, including the state authorities becoming responsible for bringing wheat and flour or paying the additional amount of money that is caused by the increased flour prices around the world. He also asked to modify the new exchange rate of the dinar.

