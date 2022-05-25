Ballon d’Or to be awarded on Oct. 17

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Ballon d’Or award for the best soccer player in the world will be awarded on Oct. 17, organisers France Football magazine said on Tuesday.

The prestigious trophy will now be awarded on the basis of a regular season from August to July rather than a calendar year.

Karim Benzema appears to be the man to beat, with the 34-year-old at the helm of Real Madrid’s historic run to the Champions League final.

After stunning PSG in the last-16 with a second-half hat-trick, he replicated the feat in the quarterfinals against Chelsea, scoring again in the second leg, and then scoring three goals in the two semi-final legs against Manchester City. His 26 goals in 30 league games have helped Real Madrid recapture La Liga from rivals Atletico Madrid.

via Reuters