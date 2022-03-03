Bangladesh cargo ship hit in Ukraine, crew member killed

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A missile or bomb hit a Bangladeshi owned cargo ship at the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Olvia, killing one of its crew members, and efforts were underway to rescue the others from the vessel, the state-run ship’s owner said on Thursday.

“The ship came under attack and one engineer was killed,” Pijush Dutta, executive director of Bangladesh Shipping Corp, told Reuters.

“It was not clear whether it was a bomb or missile or which side launched the attack. The other 28 crewmen are unharmed,” he said without providing further details.

The Bangladesh-flagged Banglar Samriddhi had been stuck at the port of Olvia after Russian invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24 and had been hit by a missile, a Bangladesh foreign ministry official said earlier on Thursday.