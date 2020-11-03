Bank robbers flee through sewers in Milan heist

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A group of robbers fled via the sewers after taking hostages during a heist at a Milan bank on Tuesday.

None of the employees who were inside the branch of the Credit Agricole bank in Milan’s Piazza Ascoli were badly hurt during the robbery, Italian media reports.

Police had surrounded the bank and sealed off the area. “They entered from the basement,” the branch manager told reporters while holding ice to the back of his head. It is understood that the criminals have gained access through a large hole dug from a nearby building. The robbery started at around 8.35am.

Milano, rapina con ostaggi in una banca: i malviventi scappano dalle fogne. FOTO https://t.co/aohnDDtguT — Sky tg24 (@SkyTG24) November 3, 2020

“Three of us were inside when I realized. I shouted ‘it’s a robbery’ and one of our colleagues managed to escape. There was a short scuffle but they did not beat me”. The bank manager and two employees were forced to hand over the cash available in the security boxes but could not open the vaults which operate on a pre-determined specific time.

via Tgcom, Corriere della Sera

Like this: Like Loading...