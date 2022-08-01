Barcelona sells 25% stake in audiovisual studio to Socios.com

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Spanish football club Barcelona sold a 25% stake in its audiovisual studio to digital fan token firm Socios.com for 100 million euros ($102 million), club chief Joan Laporta said on Monday, as the LaLiga giant steps up efforts to bring in revenue to register new players.

Socios.com will come on board as a technology partner accelerating Barca’s blockchain, non-fungible token and Web3 strategies. Socios.com owner and technology provider Chiliz will take a strategic stake in Barca Studios.

“Barca Studios includes (in its portfolio) metaverse, NFTs and Barca tokens. It’s the sale of a stake … it’s in principle forever, we could recover it if something happens,” Laporta said at a news conference to unveil new signing Jules Kounde, who was bought from Sevilla.

Barca has been using several mechanisms to increase its revenue in order to offset losses, reduce debt and fulfil LaLiga’s financial fair play rules.

Socios.com will support Barca in its efforts to build new digital connections with its global fan base of 400 million.

The deal comes after the club last month sold a further 15% stake in its LaLiga TV rights to U.S. private equity group Sixth Street.

via Reuters