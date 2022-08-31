Barella stunner helps Inter to win over Cremonese, Milan held

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Nicolo Barella scored a brilliant first-half goal as Inter Milan earned a comfortable 3-1 home win over Cremonese in their fourth Serie A match of the season on Tuesday.

Joaquin Correa and substitute Lautaro Martinez were also on target for Inter who are second in the table with nine points after four games.

AS Roma are top on 10 points after cruising to a 3-0 win over Serie A rookies Monza on Tuesday, with Paulo Dybala scoring his first two goals since joining Jose Mourinho’s side in July following his departure from Juventus.

Correa slotted home to open the scoring for Inter in the 12th minute from a rebound after Cremonese keeper Ionut Radu saved an Edin Dzeko effort.

Barella doubled the lead in the 38th minute after the Italy international stunned the Cremonese defence by firing home on the volley from distance following a cross from Hakan Calhanoglu.

Cremonese tried to fight back after Inter’s opener and, while the promoted side created fewer chances in the first half, they still had two attempts on goal.

Cyriel Dessers had a powerful effort saved by Samir Handanovic in the 14th minute while Charles Pickel’s strike five minutes later was easily anticipated by the Inter keeper.

Martinez, who replaced Correa in the second half, scored in the 76th minute following a quick counterattack initiated by Barella.

Martinez, Inter’s top goalscorer last season, has either scored or assisted in each of the first four games of the campaign for the first time in Serie A.

“I really wanted the goal, we wanted a victory after the defeat in Rome (against Lazio). We started with the right mentality, we earned the important points,” Martinez told DAZN.

Cremonese did not go down without a fight and their efforts in the second half were not completely in vain as David Okereke scored a consolation goal in the 90th minute.

Milan held at Sassuolo

Champions AC Milan were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw after Domenico Berardi missed a first-half penalty in their Serie A match on Tuesday. Milan had keeper Mike Maignan to thank for salvaging the draw after he superbly saved Berardi’s spot kick in the 23rd minute.

The penalty was awarded after Alessandro Florenzi tripped up Georgios Kyriakopoulos while tackling the Sassuolo defender with Alexis Saelemaekers, who also made contact with the player before his fall.