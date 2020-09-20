Bars in the Netherlands to start closing early to rein in spread of coronavirus

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Bars and cafes in the most densely populated regions of the Netherlands will have to close their doors earlier from Sunday as the country begins reimposing restrictions to battle sharply rising infection rates, particularly among students and people in their 20s, the government announced Friday.

“The coronavirus is making a comeback,” Prime Minister Mark Rutte said at a nationally televised news conference and warned that more measures may be necessary if infection rates don’t start falling again soon.

As well as the early closing — at 1 a.m. — of hospitality establishments, Rutte said that any gatherings of more than 50 people will now have to apply for a permit from local authorities. The restrictions apply in six regions mostly in the densely populated west of the country and authorities in those regions also will likely introduce other local measures.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks during a press conference about new covid-19 measures in The Hague, the Netherlands, 18 September 2020. Stricter rules for the catering industry have been announced, in an effort to lower the amount of covid infections. EPA-EFE/REMKO DE WAAL

The regions affected include the capital, Amsterdam, as well as major cities such as Rotterdam, The Hague and Utrecht.

Rutte’s comments came as the Netherlands has recorded a string of record infection numbers in recent days, reaching 1,977 in the 24 hours to Friday morning.

Rutte warned that if the country doesn’t manage to get the virus under control, new infections could rise in three weeks to more than 10,000 per day. He urged the country to stick to social distancing and hygiene measures and to work from home as much as possible.

Hospital and intensive care unit admissions remain well below the levels reached during the first peak of the outbreak in March and April, but have been rising over recent weeks. More than 6,250 people are confirmed to have died in the Netherlands since the outbreak began, though the true number is higher because many people who died of suspected COVID-19 were not tested.

Read more via AP

Like this: Like Loading...