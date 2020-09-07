Bartolo discusses Libya, Eastern Mediterranean in meeting with Arab League

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo repeated calls for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict during a meeting with the Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

Malta hosts the only office of the Arab League in Europe. During the meeting, the two parties agreed to strengthen this office so that relations between Malta, the European Union and the Arab states can improve.

Bartolo said Malta would continue to work towards more dialogue and serve as a intermediary between the Arab States and Europe. In light of this, Bartolo called for parties in the Eastern Mediterranean conflict to de-escalate tensions and reinstate dialogue.

Tensions escalated after Turkey started pushing to explore for gas in waters claimed by Greece and Cyprus. The EU is concerned that these tensions could lead to military escalation. Bartolo and Aboul Gheit also discussed the situation in Libya and agreed that it should be Libyans who create their future in the country.

