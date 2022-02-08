Bayern defender Süle to move to Dortmund in summer for free

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle is set for a free transfer to Borussia Dortmund in summer, the Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper reported on Monday.

The 26-year-old defender had been linked moves to the Premier League with Manchester United and Chelsea rumoured to be interested in his performances.

However, Sule will remain in Germany, joining Bayern’s Bundesliga rivals on a four-year deal.

“We are pleased that we were able to sign a German national player in Niklas Süle and retain him for four years,” said Dortmund’s outgoing sporting director Michael Zorc in a statement on the club’s website.

via Eurosport

Image via BVB Express Twitter