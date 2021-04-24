Bayern lose 2-1 at Mainz, wasting first chance to seal title

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MAINZ, Germany (Reuters) – Bayern Munich squandered their first chance to seal the Bundesliga title when they lost 2-1 at Mainz 05 on Saturday and will now have to wait for RB Leipzig’s game on Sunday to see whether they have clinched their 31st German league crown.

Jonathan Burkardt stunned the visitors after three minutes, turning at the edge of the box and releasing only for Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer to turn the ball into his own goal.

The hosts enjoyed a powerful start and twice hit the woodwork in the opening 18 minutes with the Bavarian defence in disarray though Neuer made amends with a string of fine saves to keep the scoreline respectable.

The in-form hosts, unbeaten now in their last seven league games and having won three in a row, got a deserved second goal in the 37th when Robin Quaison drilled in a header from a free kick.

The Bavarians took control of the game after the break but created far too few chances until top striker Robert Lewandowski scored his 36th goal of the campaign, on his return from four weeks out with injury, with the final kick of the game.

Photo FSZ Mainz Twitter

