BBC reports Harry and Meghan did not ask Queen to use Lilibet name

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Queen was not asked by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about naming their daughter Lilibet, a Palace source has told the BBC.

Lilibet has been the Queen’s nickname among family since her childhood.

A source close to Harry and Meghan told the BBC that Harry had spoken to the Queen before the birth – and he “would have mentioned” the name.

But a Palace source has said this was not the case, and the Queen was “never asked” about its use.

The relationship between Meghan and Harry and the Royal Family has made headlines in recent months.

Earlier this year, while the couple were expecting their daughter, they aired criticisms of the Royal Family and made an allegation of racism in an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

And although Harry spoke about difficulties between him and his father, he said that he had a “really good” relationship with the Queen and they spoke regularly over video call.

Photo: (FILE) – Britain’s Harry (L) and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, 09 March 2020. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Read more via BBC