BBC tells Antiques Roadshow hosts to thread carefully on colonial history

Presenters of the Antiques Roadshow on the BBC are being urged to address colonial history with more sensitivity to avoid backlash, documents reveal

The long-running Sunday night programme is being outsourced by the BBC, but the corporation has stipulated that any new producers must ensure they can handle “sensitive” subjects.



Antiques Roadshow must be able to address “colonial history”, online documents state, in order to avoid a “reputational risk”.



The stipulation comes after presenters on the BBC One programme were criticised for glossing over the origins of objects that were probably seized during British colonial rule.

Documents intended for would-be producers of the programme state: “The high-profile nature of Antiques Roadshow means that it is often under a great deal of public scrutiny as to how it handles sensitive areas such as colonial history.

“We are looking for experience in managing compliance issues and reputational risk.”

Fiona Bruce is expected to stay on as presenter despite the changes, but the corporation has said that the team of on-air experts could be rethought to ensure diversity.

Documents state that the BBC would be open to suggestions on how to ensure the “current pool” can “evolve in a way that reflects the breadth and diversity of the BBC audience”.

The brief also suggested producers should seek to make the show more prominent on social media.

Documents have outlined a £5.1 million budget for the programme over the next two years, with each episode worth around £127,000, and about £135,000 allocated for four specials.

