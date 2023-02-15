BCA chairperson resigns after demolition fracas / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 15 February 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

BCA chairperson resigns after demolition fracas

Building and Construction Authority chairperson Maria Schembri Grima has resigned following outrage over footage showing a dangerous demolition at a project she was leading. The decision was announced in a short statement by Government No reasons were given in the government’s statement, but in a separate statement by Schembri Grima herself, she said that she decided to focus all her energies on her profession as an architect. (Times of Malta)

Failure to separate waste will lead to fines from April

Waste separation will be enforceable by law for everyone from 14 April with fines formally coming into force in October after a six-month educational campaign. The fines will be applicable to households, businesses, governmental and non-governmental entities. This was announced after two legal notices were publishein the Government Gazette,putting into effect the mandatory separation of waste, following a public consultation on these regulations by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) last November. (Maltatoday)

Two arrested after cannabis haul

Two men were arrested on Tuesday following the discovery of six kilograms of cannabis stashed in a trailer. In a statement, the police said that after receiving information that the drugs were concealed in a trailer, they followed the vehicle and stopped it in the Ħal Far area. Following a search inside the trailer with the assistance of officers from the Customs Department, the police found the drugs hidden in a refrigerator that was part of the merchandise. (Newsbook)

