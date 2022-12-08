Belarus central bank to remove euro from currency basket weightings

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dec 8 (Reuters) – Belarus’ central bank said on Thursday it will remove the euro from its currency basket used to calculate the official exchange rate for the Belarusian’ rouble.

The regulator said it was making the change – which will take effect from Monday Dec. 12 – due to a decline in the volume of trade between Belarus and the European Union.

The new official exchange rate will be calculated based on weightings of: 60% Russian rouble, 30% U.S. dollar and 10% Chinese yuan, the central bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

