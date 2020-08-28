Preloader
Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Belarus, CD eNews

Belarus detains around 20 journalists preparing to cover protests

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Belarusian police detained around 20 journalists preparing to cover a protest in central Minsk on Thursday and confiscated their telephones and identity documents, a Reuters witness said.

The Interior Ministry later said the journalists had been driven to a police station for officers to check they had valid accreditaton allowing them to work as journalists.

It said all those with official accreditation would be released. It denied the journalists had been detained.

Large and sustained nationwide protests have followed a presidential election on Aug. 9 that Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko’s opponents say was rigged.

The journalists had planned to cover a demonstration in which hundreds of anti-government protesters marched along a central Minsk street on Thursday evening.

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: