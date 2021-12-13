Belarus’ Lukashenko repeats threat to block gas transit to Europe

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) – Belarus’ leader Alexander Lukashenko has again warned that Minsk could suspend the transit of gas across its territory to Europe in response to new Western sanctions, TASS news agency reported on Monday.

Lukashenko threatened last month to retaliate against any new European Union sanctions, including by shutting down the transit of Russian natural gas and goods via Belarus.

The Kremlin said on Monday it hoped nothing would stop Russia from meeting its contractual obligations on gas supplies after Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko repeated a threat to block gas transit across Belarusian territory to Europe.

Photo – Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. EPA-EFE/MAXIM GUCHEK / BELTA