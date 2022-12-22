Belarus military likely taken on significant role in training Russian reservists

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Belarus has likely “taken on a significant but more discreet role in training thousands” of Russian reservists, according to the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD).

In its daily update, the MoD said the move could be an “attempt to partially remediate the lack of Russian military trainers”, with many already deployed in Ukraine, or killed in combat.

It added that while the two countries have a long history of military co-operation, the training of mobilised Russian personnel by Belarusians “represents a role reversal”.

“Belarusian forces have traditionally been considered by Russia as inferior to Russian forces and their employment as trainers is an indication of overstretch within the Russian military system,” the MoD said.

In Other Developments:

DIPLOMACY

* Zelenskiy told lawmakers in the soaring House of Representatives chamber that he hoped they would continue to support Ukraine on a bipartisan basis – a major point as Republicans are due to take the majority in the House on Jan. 3.

* Zelenskiy said that a “just peace” with Russia means no compromises on his country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, but questioned if there could be such a peace for parents who have lost their children.

* Zelenskiy’s surprise visit to Washington, his first overseas trip since Russia invaded his country 300 days ago, started with a secretive train ride to Poland late on Tuesday.

* The Biden-Zelenskiy meeting spotlighted a high point in the relationship between the countries, despite some friction along the way. A Zelenskiy aide said the trip would disprove Russian attempts to show that U.S.-Ukrainian relations are cooling.

* The United States announced $1.85 billion in additional military assistance for Ukraine, including a transfer of the Patriot Air Defense System.

* The U.S. Senate has advanced a government-funding bill that includes $44.9 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and NATO allies.

* Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said more Western arms supplies to Ukraine would lead to a “deepening” of the conflict.

CONFLICT

* Russian forces attacked targets in the Zaporizhzhia region and pushed to advance near the battered eastern front-line towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka, the focal point of fighting in the Donetsk region, Ukraine’s military said on Wednesday evening.

* Putin has promised to give his military whatever it needs to prosecute the war and backed a plan to boost the size of the armed forces by more than 30%.

* Ukraine’s power grid operator, Ukrenergo, reported a “significant power shortage” and restrictions caused by missile and drone attacks.

