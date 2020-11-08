Belarus security services detain hundreds of protesters in the capital

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Hundreds of people were reportedly detained in Minsk on Sunday in the latest anti-government protests since a disputed August election returned Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to power.

After an initial gathering in the centre of the capital was dispersed by security services, demonstrators spilled out across the city, with groups of protesters staging small demonstrations and holding the red and white flags of the opposition.

Videos showed black-clad security service members carrying batons chasing protesters and taking them away in vehicles. In one shopping centre, law enforcement officials locked the doors and began spot searches of customers, looking for opposition banners and other materials. Security services also stopped and searched cars. Reuters was not able to independently verify any of the footage.

The Viasna Human Rights Centre, which is not registered in Belarus, said around 360 people had been detained.

Among them was Olympic decathlon silver medallist Andrei Krauchenko and kickboxing champion Ivan Ganin, the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation said. Both had previously signed an open letter by 1,000 Belarus sports community members calling for new elections.

