Belarus starts military exercises near border regions

Sept 8 (Reuters) – Belarus has started military exercises by the city of Brest near the Polish border, its capital Minsk and the northeast region of Vitebsk, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

It said the exercises, which are set to last until Sept. 14, will practice “liberating territory temporarily seized by the enemy” and regaining control over border regions.

According to the ministry, the level of troops and military equipment involved in the exercise did not require them to provide notice under OSCE guidelines.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly

