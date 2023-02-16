Belarus will only fight with Russia if it is attacked

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Belarus will only fight with Russia if another country decides to launch an attack on it, its president said today.

“I am ready to fight with the Russians from the territory of Belarus in only one case: If even one soldier comes onto the territory of Belarus to kill my people,” news agency Belta quoted Alexander Lukashenko as telling a news conference.

“If they commit aggression against Belarus, the response will be the most severe, and the war will take on a completely different nature.”

Mr Lukashenko has often denied claims that Belarus could become more involved in the conflict as an ally of Russia.

He is reportedly due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin tomorrow.

Belarus allowed Mr Putin to use it as a launchpad for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February last year, following his failed advance on Kyiv.

The country is Russia’s last remaining ally in eastern Europe.

There were concerns earlier this year that Belarus could play a more active role in the conflict following an increase in military activity and joint air drills with Russia.

