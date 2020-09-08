Belarusian opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova located in Ukraine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Three Belarusian opposition politicians, including protest leader Maria Kolesnikova, who disappeared on Monday, have passed border control at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, an official of the Belarusian border guard service said.

Kolesnikova was one of the campaign partners of the opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

She had been seized on Monday along with members of the Coordination Council, which was set up to seek a peaceful transfer of power amid widespread rejection. Western leaders had expressed their concern about her disappearance.

The British foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, tweeted: “Seriously concerned for the welfare of Maria Kolesnikova in Belarus. The regime must cease brutalising protesters, release political prisoners and begin dialogue with the opposition.”

