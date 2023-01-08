Belarusian Opposition Leader Sees Signs Of Possible Mobilization

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Belarusian opposition leader says Belarusian authorities may soon begin a mobilization to provide military assistance to Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Pavel Latushka, who is based in Warsaw, was quoted on January 7 as saying almost everything is ready for a mobilization.

Citing sources in Minsk, Latushka claimed in an interview with German media that most of the employees of the internal affairs organizations have been forced to surrender their passports, barring them from leaving the country in the event of a mobilization.

Latushka also noted on Twitter the increase in Russian military personnel and equipment in Belarus.

Photo Belarus MOD

Via RFE/RL

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first