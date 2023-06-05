Belgian Prime Minister De Croo briefly lost consciousness in bike fall

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo fell from a bicycle and briefly lost consciousness but hospital tests revealed no lasting effects, national news agency Belga reported.

The incident happened when De Croo, 47, was on a bike ride with his son late on Saturday afternoon near his home in the Flanders region, according to Belga, citing the prime minister’s office.

De Croo lost consciousness for a few moments and was taken to hospital for checks, Belga reported.

In a video message posted on social media on Sunday, De Croo said he was now back home.

“Fortunately, I was wearing a helmet and my son called the emergency services,” said De Croo, who thanked medical staff for looking after him and well-wishers for getting in touch.

“Sport is good for your health. But sometimes you have to be a little careful,” he said.

The accident was not expected to affect the premier’s schedule for the coming week, Belga said.

