Belgian shops unable to sell summer sale stocks

Belgian shops have not been able to sell their clothing stock following the summer sales – brought forward to August this year due to corona-virus measures impacting the sector.

The Brussels Times reports that despite discounts of around 50 to 70%, the sector reports that about 40% of the stock still remain unsold.

“People do not dare to consume,” says Christine Mattheeuws from the Belgian Union of Freelancers SNI.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 84,599. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

Belgium’s daily average of new coronavirus cases falls to 445.

“The virus has not disappeared from our country,” the authorities stress. “So, keep applying the tips to protect yourself and your family.”

