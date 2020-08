Reading Time: < 1 minute

School will be compulsory for all children in Belgium from the age of five years, instead of six, from this academic year, which starts in September.

By adopting the new measure, aimed at fighting failure in school, the Wallonia-Brussels Federation now joins Flanders in implementing a bill passed last year by the Chamber, since setting the compulsory school age falls within the competence of the federal authorities.

The Brussels Times

