Belgium considers supplying F-16s to Ukraine, PM says

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sept 21 (Reuters) – Belgium is considering whether to supply its F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said.

Belgium is replacing its F-16s with F-35 fighter jets and its defence ministry had said earlier the F-16s were too old for Ukraine to use in battle, though De Croo said they might still be of use, for example in training pilots.

“I have asked Defence to see what use our F-16s could have in Ukraine,” De Croo told Belgian broadcaster VRT on Wednesday, speaking on the sidelines of the U.N. general meeting in New York. “We need to consider all options.”

In recent months, Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands have said they will supply Ukraine with F-16s once its air force is ready to use them.

Stock Photo Belgian Air Force

