Belgium Health Minister not ruling out a second lockdown as infections rise in ‘dramatic’ way

Belgium is heading for a “difficult autumn” as coronavirus infections are rising in a “dramatic” way, Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said Sunday.

Vandenbroucke called on people to “pull together” to keep “schools open, businesses working and making sure hospitals can cope.”

Vandenbroucke said he could not rule out another lockdown akin to the shutdown seen this spring. “I can’t guarantee anything,” the minister told Belgian television VTM when asked whether a second lockdown was imminent.

Belgium and the Netherlands have now overtaken Spain in terms of their infection rate, with 364 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants over two weeks in Belgium, and 344 in the Netherlands, compared to 308 in Spain, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Politico

