Belgium tightens coronavirus restrictions, nominates first Covid-19 Commissioner

Belgium will tighten its coronavirus measures for a month starting Friday, new Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced Tuesday.

Bars will have to close at 11 p.m. instead of 1 a.m. and only four people will be allowed per table. People can also only have close contact with three people (down from five) outside their household.

The various Belgian governments on Tuesday nominated Pedro Facon, a senior health official, as the country’s first coronavirus commissioner to help coordinate the fight against the

