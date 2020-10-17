Belgium tightens measures to curb ‘infections, hospital admissions and deaths’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Belgium announced the tightening of its measures in an attempt to stop the rising coronavirus infections, hospital admissions and deaths in the country.

People will only be allowed to have one close contact, outside their own household.

Households can also invite up to 4 guests, always the same ones, changing every two weeks. For these guests, the distance rules have to be respected.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo during a press conference on Friday.

Brussels Times reports that the number of infections is rising every day, and very rapidly. Our doctors and hospitals are under heavy pressure. We are fighting an unequal battle with this virus.”

“Today, the difference with March-April is that the virus is very close now. We all know people who are infected, quarantined and sometimes severely ill,” De Croo said. “We will not see any good news in the figures yet, over the next few days.”

Like this: Like Loading...